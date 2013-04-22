April 22 Nokia Oyj said it
won a court injunction that would prevent rival HTC Corp
from using microphone components made by
STMicroelectronics NV in HTC One phones.
The Finnish phone maker said in a statement announcing the
decision by the Amsterdam District Court that the microphone
components were invented by Nokia and manufactured exclusively
for Nokia phones.
Nokia said "HTC has no license or authorization from Nokia
to use these microphones or the Nokia technologies from which
they have been developed."
Nokia, which makes the Lumia line of smartphones based on
Microsoft Corp software, and HTC, which uses Google Inc
software, have both been scrambling to regain ground
lost to bigger rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
Apple Inc in the global smartphone market.
Nokia's U.S. shares were up 11 cents or almost 4 percent at
$3.18 on the New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading.