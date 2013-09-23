The new HTC Flyer tablet (C) is displayed at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

WASHINGTON HTC Corporation infringed on two Nokia CorpNOK1V.HE patents in making its mobile telephones and tablets, a judge said in a preliminary ruling issued on Monday for the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Taiwan-based HTC was found to have infringed two patents which have to do with signals sent or received by mobile telephones and tablets.

The full ITC is scheduled to make a final decision on the matter on January 23, 2014. Finland's Nokia filed the complaint last year.

Nokia asked the ITC, which is a popular venue for patent lawsuits because it can more easily ban infringing products from the United States, to block a variety of HTC products from the U.S. market.

These products include the HTC Amaze 4G, the Inspire 4G, Flyer, Jetstream, Radar 4G, Rezound and Sensation 4G, according to the complaint filed by Nokia with the ITC.

"Nokia is pleased that the initial determination of the ITC confirmed that HTC has infringed two of our patents," said Nokia spokesman Mark Durrant in an emailed statement.

The case at the International Trade Commission is No 847.

