WASHINGTON, Sept 23 HTC Corporation infringed on two Nokia Corp patents in making its mobile telephones and tablets, a judge said in a preliminary ruling for the U.S. International Trade Commission.

HTC was found to have infringed two patents which have to do with signals sent or received by mobile telephones and tablets.

The full ITC is scheduled to make a final decision on the matter on Jan. 23, 2014. Nokia filed the complaint last year.

Nokia asked the ITC, which is a popular venue for patent lawsuits because it can more easily ban infringing products from the United States, to block a variety of HTC products from the U.S. market.

These products include the HTC Amaze 4G, the Inspire 4G, Flyer, Jetstream, Radar 4G, Rezound and Sensation 4G, according to the complaint filed by Nokia with the ITC.

The case at the International Trade Commission is No. 847.