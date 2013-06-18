NEW YORK, June 18 Chinese network equipment and
cellphone maker Huawei Technologies Co. would consider
buying Finland's Nokia to help it expand its
smartphone business, according to a story on the Financial Times
website.
The story quoted the head of Huawei's consumer business,
Richard Yu, as saying: "We are considering these sorts of
acquisitions; maybe the combination has some synergies but
depends on the willingness of Nokia. We are open-minded."
Nokia and Huawei were not immediately available for comment.
Nokia's U.S. shares were up 26 cents or 7 percent at $3.95 after
the report.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Ritsuko Ando)