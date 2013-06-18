(Adds Huawei denial of plans to buy Nokia)
NEW YORK, June 18 Chinese network equipment and
cellphone maker Huawei Technologies Co said it "has no
plans to acquire Nokia" , responding to a
Financial Times report that it would consider buying the Finish
phone maker.
The denial came from Huawei's vice president for external
affairs, Bill Plummer.
The story on the FT website on Tuesday had quoted the head
of Huawei's consumer business, Richard Yu, as saying: "We are
considering these sorts of acquisitions; maybe the combination
has some synergies but depends on the willingness of Nokia. We
are open-minded."
Nokia declined comment.
Nokia's U.S. shares closed up 17 cents or more than 4
percent at $3.86 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock had
risen as high as $4.12 after the report.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Bernard
Orr)