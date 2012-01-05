HELSINKI Jan 5 The board of directors of
phone maker Nokia will propose Risto Siilasmaa as its
next chairman after its long-time leader, Jorma Ollila, steps
down in May, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper said on Thursday,
citing unnamed sources.
Siilasmaa, 45, has been a Nokia board member since 2008 and
is best known as the founder and the chairman of software
security company F-Secure and as an active angel
investor. He also chairs the board of Finnish telecom operator
Elisa.
A shareholder meeting will decide Ollila's successor in May.
The newspaper said the board is planning to publish its
proposition of the new board later this month.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Matt Driskill)