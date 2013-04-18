HELSINKI, April 18 Finnish mobile phone maker
Nokia trimmed its losses in the first quarter, thanks
to stronger Lumia smartphone sales.
Nokia, which has fallen behind Samsung and Apple
in the smartphone race, said it sold 5.6 million units
of Lumia handsets in the first quarter, up from 4.4 million in
the previous quarter.
The company's first-quarter underlying loss, which excludes
special items, decreased to 0.02 euros from 0.08 euros a year
earlier. Markets had expected a 0.04 loss, according to a
Reuters poll.
Its telecoms equipment venture Nokia Siemens Networks,
however, posted an unexpected fall in sales.