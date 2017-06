HELSINKI Nov 17 Nokia Oyj, the world's largest cellphone vendor by volume, said it is sticking to its plan to cut 300 jobs from Finland after it finalised talks with unions.

The cuts are part of Nokia's plan to cut 1,300 jobs at its Location & Commerce business unit, which includes the world's largest digital mapping business Navteq.

These cuts come on top of the cost cut plans set out in April, which included laying off 4,000 staff, 1,400 from Finland. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)