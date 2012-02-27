Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
BARCELONA Feb 27 Nokia unveiled a new, cheaper smartphone using Microsoft's Windows Phone software, targeting a wider market for its new range of smartphones.
Cheaper phones are crucial for Nokia and Microsoft in their battle to win a larger share of the market, analysts say. Nokia last year dumped its own smartphone software in favour of Microsoft's Windows Phone, which has so far had a limited impact due to the high prices of phones using it.
Nokia said its new Lumia 610 model would be priced at 189 euros ($250), excluding subsides and taxes, when it goes on sale next quarter.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27