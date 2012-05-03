* Outgoing chairman Ollila promises tablet range -FT
* Siilasmaa to take over from Ollila later Thursday
* CEO Elop faces investors at annual meeting
HELSINKI/LONDON, May 3 Nokia's
outgoing Chairman Jorma Ollila promised a range of new products
ahead of a meeting on Thursday with shareholders who are
increasingly losing patience with the company's recovery
efforts.
In an interview published on Thursday, Ollila told the
Financial Times the Finnish company would launch a range of
tablets and "hybrid" smart mobile devices, but did not say when.
Ollila, who will step down at the meeting after 27 years
with the company, told the Financial Times that Nokia had been
too slow at the start of the smartphone revolution, but said the
combination of new products and Nokia services would help.
Nokia is widely expected to unveil its first tablet computer
later this year when Microsoft's new Windows 8
operating system becomes available.
The company has lost out to Apple Inc and Google
Inc in the smartphone business and is now pinning hopes
of a turnaround on Lumia, a new range of smartphones which use
Microsoft software.
Once hailed as a national hero in Finland for transforming
Nokia from a toilet paper-to-rubber boots conglomerate to the
world's No 1 cellphone maker in 1998, Ollila has since come
under criticism for neglecting the emergence of smartphones.
"Tablets are an important one, so that is being looked into,
and there will be different hybrids, different form factors
[handset designs] in the future," he said.
Sales of Nokia's new smartphone range have so far been slow
and are yet to compensate for diving sales of previous products.
Nokia also lost its position as the largest volume cellphone
maker to Samsung Electronics last quarter.
Nokia executives are likely to face a grilling on these
issues at Thursday's meeting. Investors have seen the value of
their Nokia holding fall 90 percent in less than five years --
two-thirds of that since its new chief executive Stephen Elop
unveiled the company's strategy shift to Microsoft in February
2011.
Most attendees are likely to be individual shareholders as
institutional investors usually do not come to such meetings.
The meeting follows moves by ratings agencies Fitch and
Standard & Poor's to cut Nokia's credit rating to "junk" status
given its bleak outlook
Ollila will hand over his role to Risto Siilasmaa after the
shareholders meeting. In a poll published by national
broadcaster YLE last week, around 40 percent of analysts
following the company rated his 13 years' work as chairman as
'poor' or 'unacceptable'.