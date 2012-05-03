* New chairman Siilasmaa stands by strategy, products
* Siilasmaa took over from veteran Ollila
* Ollila promises tablet range -FT
By Tarmo Virki, European Technology Correspondent
HELSINKI, May 3 Nokia's new chairman
Risto Siilasmaa defended its turnaround strategy on Thursday
before meeting shareholders who are losing patience with the
company's efforts to catch up in the smartphone market.
Nokia lost out to Apple Inc and Google Inc
in the first wave of smartphone business and is now pinning
hopes of a turnaround on Lumia, a new range that uses Microsoft
software.
"I am confident that Nokia has the right team, right
strategy and now increasingly also the right products on the
market to get us through this transition period," Siilasmaa told
reporters as he headed into the meeting.
Sales of Nokia's new smartphone range have so far been slow
and are yet to compensate for diving sales of previous products.
"It's hard to break through. It's been harder than we
expected," Chief Executive Stephen Elop told shareholders.
Nokia also lost its position as the largest volume cellphone
maker to Samsung Electronics last quarter.
Investors have seen the value of their Nokia holdings fall
90 percent in less than five years - two-thirds of that since
its new chief executive, Elop, unveiled the company's strategy
shift to Microsoft in February 2011.
"The situation of Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks is close
to catastrophic," shareholder Pekka Jaakkola told the meeting in
Helsinki. "Nokia is fighting against time."
Ratings agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's both recently
cut Nokia's credit rating to "junk" status given its bleak
outlook.
Investors said they were willing to give Elop and the
company more time, but wanted to see signs of a turnaround soon.
"Something needs to happen this year that brings confidence
back," said Tomi Lahti, who said he was holding onto the shares
because the company was the country's industrial flagship.
"It's more of a sentimental thing I have, it probably has
nothing to do with numbers. I have to believe in it since it is
this famous Finnish company," he told Reuters.
Ari Rikkila, head of Finnish software company Efecte, said
he bought Nokia shares a few months ago in hopes Siilasmaa would
help the company recover.
"This year the strategy should be implemented. Next year we
should be seeing results," he said.
Shares in Nokia closed 1 percent lower at 2.67 euros on
Thursday in Helsinki, the last day investors in the stock have
the right to a 0.20 euros per share dividend.
PROMISE OF TABLETS AND MORE
Siilasmaa's predecessor Jorma Ollila also promised a range
of new products in an interview published on Thursday, amid
growing doubts the company had the right products to compete
with rivals such as Apple.
In an interview with the Financial Times, Ollila said the
Finnish company would launch a range of tablets and "hybrid"
smart mobile devices, but did not say when.
Once hailed as a national hero in Finland for transforming
Nokia from a toilet paper to rubber boots conglomerate into the
world's No 1 cellphone maker in 1998, Ollila was criticised in
recent years for neglecting the emergence of smartphones.
Ollila, who stepped down at the meeting after 27 years with
the company, acknowledged Nokia had been too slow at the start
of the smartphone revolution, but said the combination of new
products and Nokia services would help.
Nokia is widely expected to unveil its first tablet computer
later this year when Microsoft's new Windows 8 operating system
becomes available.
Analysts said it would be tough for Nokia to make a
transition into the tablet market.
However, Gartner analyst Carolina Milanesi said Nokia was
not at a disadvantage compared with other vendors in terms of
competing with Apple and that it could leverage its relationship
with Microsoft.
"They also understand much more than PC vendors do the
relationship between smartphones and tablets. Plus they have a
better distribution channel outside of the U.S. and Western
Europe" than the PC makers, she said.
Ollila said he wished he could have left on a higher note.
In a poll published by national broadcaster YLE last week, about
40 percent of analysts following the company rated his 13 years'
work as chairman as 'poor' or 'unacceptable'.
"Every chairman wants to leave a blossoming company when he
leaves. I would have wanted that also," Ollila said. "I strongly
believe Nokia will recover from this difficult situation and
moves from shadow to light."