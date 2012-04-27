(Adds Nokia comment)
By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI, April 27 Standard & Poor's has cut its
credit rating on Finnish cellphone maker Nokia to
junk on expectations of lower sales, following a similar move by
Fitch Ratings earlier this week.
S&P said on Friday the decline in sales in Nokia's phone
business this year could be similar to the 18 percent fall in
2011, and downgraded its rating to BB+ from BBB-.
Nokia, once the world's dominant mobile phone provider, has
lost out to Apple and Google in the smartphone
business. Its shares were down 0.7 percent at 1210 GMT.
Chief executive Stephen Elop is pinning hopes of a
turnaround on Lumia - a new range of smartphones which use
Microsoft software. Sales so far have been slow, and
are yet to compensate for diving sales of legacy products.
"We still expect revenue from Lumia smartphones to grow over
time but not sufficiently to offset a rapid decline in revenue
from Symbian-based smartphones over the next few quarters," S&P
analysts said in a note.
Nokia said it had 4.9 billion euros ($6.5 billion) net cash
reserves and was trying to turn around the business.
"The main focus of these actions is on lowering the
company's costs, improving cash flow and maintaining a strong
financial position, while bringing attractive new products to
market," finance director Timo Ihamuotila said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7559 euro)
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Dan Lalor)