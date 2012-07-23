LONDON, July 23 Nokia is considering
ripping up its traditional mass marketing strategy ahead of the
unveiling of its new Windows 8 smartphone in the autumn, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
The mobile phone maker has entered secret negotiations with
European operators about forming an exclusive opportunity to
launch a smartphone using the Windows 8 platform from Microsoft
.
Operators that have held talks with Nokia include France
Telecom, although no deal has yet been struck,
according to the FT.
Nokia's usual sales approach, which relies on trying to get
as many phones in as many hands as possible across all channels
immediately, would be ditched in favor of partnerships that
would help create dedicated support for its smartphones,
initially through one or two networks in Europe, the FT said.
The newspaper cited one person with knowledge of the talks
as saying these relationship will also offer the operator a
financial stake in the success of the range.