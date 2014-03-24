BRIEF-Tata Elxsi March-qtr profit rises about 8 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 3.24 billion rupees
HELSINKI, March 24 Nokia Oyj : * Nokia corporation updated financial calendar for 2014; Nokia receives an
exemption to the publication time of its financial statements and board's
annual review * Says plans to publish the financial statements and board's review in April
2014, during week 18 (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to be 85.5 million yuan to 111.1 million yuan