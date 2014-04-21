BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group sets quarterly dividend of $0.57per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.57per share
HELSINKI, April 21 Nokia Oyj : * expects the sale of substantially all of its Devices & Services business to
Microsoft to close on April 25, 2014 (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Juan Ernesto de Bedout did not stand for reelection to Board of Directors at co's annual shareholder meeting on April 25 - SEC filing