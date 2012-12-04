HELSINKI Dec 4 Cellphone maker Nokia
said it will sell its head office building in Espoo, Finland for
170 million euros ($222 million) as part of a drive to sell
assets.
The glass and steel building by the Baltic Sea will be
bought by Finnish real estate company Exilion, and Nokia will
lease it back on a "long-term basis," it said on Tuesday.
Nokia, which has been trying to improve its finances through
job cuts and other measures, said it planned to exit more
non-core assets.
($1 = 0.7650 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)