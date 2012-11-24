HELSINKI Nov 24 Nokia's long-time
imaging chief Damian Dinning has decided to leave the
loss-making cellphone maker at the end of this month, the
company said in a statement.
The strong imaging capabilities of the new Lumia smartphone
models are a key sales argument for the the former market
leader, which has been burning through cash while losing share
in both high-end smartphones and cheaper handsets.
Nokia's Chief Executive Stephen Elop has replaced most of
the top management since he joined in late 2010 and Dinnig is
the latest of several executives to leave.
Dinning did not want to move to Finland as part of the
phonemakers' effort to concentrate operations and will join
Jaguar Land Rover to head innovations in the field of connected
cars, he said on Nokia's imaging fan site PureViewclub.com.