* Microsoft to terminate manufacturing services starting Nov
1
* Nokia says evaluating options to minimize impact on
employees
Oct 7 Nokia Oyj said it would suspend
mobile handset production at its troubled Chennai facility in
India from Nov. 1 given that the company has yet to resolve a
tax dispute with the Indian government.
Nokia sold its mobile phone business to Microsoft
in April, but it was forced to leave the Indian factory out of
the deal due to the tax dispute with Indian authorities. It
continued to operate the factory as a contract manufacturing
unit for Microsoft.
"Microsoft has informed Nokia that it will be terminating
the manufacturing services defined in the agreement with effect
from Nov. 1. In absence of further orders from Microsoft, Nokia
will suspend handset production at the Sriperumbudur facility,"
Nokia said in a statement on Tuesday.
Nokia's business now includes network equipment, navigation
technology and patents.
The plant in Chennai was among Nokia's biggest for making
handsets but has suffered after the company got caught in the
tax dispute.
In April Nokia introduced a voluntary retirement scheme at
the factory after a review in which it considered the
"predictability and stability of the regulatory environment" in
countries where it operates. At that time the plant employed
about 6,600 full-time workers.
An asset freeze imposed by the tax department stops Nokia
from "exploring potential opportunities for the transfer of the
factory to a successor to support the long-term viability of the
established, fully functional electronics manufacturing
ecosystem," the company said.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai and Jussi
Rosendahl in Helsinki; editing by Jane Baird)