BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises executes deal with Pinnacle Hospitals India
* Says executed share purchase agreement with Pinnacle Hospitals India Private Limited.
HELSINKI Jan 8 Finnish phone maker Nokia said tax officials raided its manufacturing unit in Chennai, India, on Tuesday.
A Nokia spokesman said he could not confirm details of the raid, including what local authorities were demanding. He said the company was cooperating with the probe. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Says executed share purchase agreement with Pinnacle Hospitals India Private Limited.
* Says announces leadership change for its UK and Europe business.