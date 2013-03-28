A light shows red in front of the factory of Nokia in Bochum January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

HELSINKI NokiaNOK1V.HE said on Thursday that Indian tax officials had issued the Finnish mobile phone maker with a fine although the Delhi High Court issued a stay on the demand.

Nokia did not comment on the amount. In January a senior Indian tax official said there was an investigation related to allegations that the firm may have evaded around 30 billion rupees in taxes.

"Nokia reiterates its position is that it is in full compliance with local laws as well as the bilaterally negotiated tax treaty between the governments of India and Finland, and will defend itself vigorously," it said.

