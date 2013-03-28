HELSINKI, March 28 Nokia said on
Thursday that Indian tax officials had issued the Finnish mobile
phone maker with a fine although the Delhi High Court issued a
stay on the demand.
Nokia did not comment on the amount. In January a senior
Indian tax official said there was an investigation related to
allegations that the firm may have evaded around 30 billion
rupees ($552 million) in taxes.
"Nokia reiterates its position is that it is in full
compliance with local laws as well as the bilaterally negotiated
tax treaty between the governments of India and Finland, and
will defend itself vigorously," it said.
($1 = 54.3800 Indian rupees)
