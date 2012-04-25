(Repeats to send to additional subscribers)
HELSINKI, April 25 Nokia and HTC
won a key ruling by the European Patent Office that a
patent used by German firm IPCom in legal battles against the
two mobile phonemakers was invalid in its current form.
Wednesday's ruling was a rare spot of good news for Nokia
which is struggling with dwindling sales and credit rating
downgrades in recent weeks. Nokia said it meant it could
continue selling products in Germany.
IPCom said it would immediately appeal against the ruling
and that its patent 100A, which standardises a cellphone's first
connection to a network, was valid until a final decision on the
appeal.
"Today's judgment does not impact the successful rulings
regarding infringement proceeding against Nokia and HTC in
Germany and UK," it said.
IPCom acquired Bosch's mobile telephony patent
portfolio, which was created between the mid-1980s and 2000 and
includes about 160 patent families worldwide.
Those patents, including 100A, include some key technologies
for the wireless industry.
Several top phone makers have signed a licensing deal with
IPCom, but HTC and Nokia have challenged IPCom's patents in
courts across Europe.
"IPCom needs to recognize its position and end its
unrealistic demands," Paul Melin, vice president, Intellectual
Property at Nokia, said in a statement.
