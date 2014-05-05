BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
HELSINKI May 5 Finnish telecommunications equipment maker Nokia said on Monday that it would extend its cooperation with peer Juniper Networks to mobile internet-based cloud services.
The cloud service from Nokia and Juniper will be available later this year, Nokia said.
In February, Germany's Manager Magazin Online reported that Nokia was interested in buying Juniper. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by David Goodman)
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.