* Lenovo's European head says "nothing ongoing"
* Nokia shares fall after jumping 17 pct
By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI, Aug 1 A senior executive at Chinese
personal computer maker Lenovo dismissed market
speculation that the company was interested in buying struggling
Finnish cellphone maker Nokia as a "joke."
Shares in Nokia rose as much as 17 percent in heavy volumes
earlier on Wednesday on market talk that Lenovo may be
interested, but gave up the gains after executive Gianfranco
Lanci's rebuttal.
"This must be a joke," Lanci, who runs Lenovo's operations
in Europe, Middle East and Africa, told Reuters. "There's
nothing ongoing."
Nokia has been trying to reverse its decline in the
smartphone market by adopting Microsoft software, but
has had little success against rivals Apple and Samsung
.
Its shares have dropped more than 70 percent since it
unveiled the strategy shift in February 2011 and speculation
about a possible takeover bid for Nokia has been rife.
Nokia shares were 1.3 percent lower at 1.925 euros by 1253
GMT, valuing the firm at 7.21 billion euros.
"Frankly, I'm quite surprised that people actually bought
into the possibility (of a takeover)," said a banker based in
Hong Kong, who declined to be identified because he was not
authorised to speak to media.
"It (Lenovo) would have been spending so much money buying
something that is not really Lenovo's core line of business. I
would think a more likely possibility would be some form of
collaboration or cooperation between the two," the banker said.
Lenovo has a market capitalisation of $7.1 billion and it
has cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 billion.
"Nokia is pretty close to the bottom ... Therefore the
optimal window for any acquisition is closing," said Canalys
analyst Pete Cunningham, adding he thought it was highly
unlikely someone would buy Nokia.
Last month Nokia reported a steep loss for the April-June
quarter, but it did not burn through its cash as quickly as
analysts had feared, sparking some hopes that the worst might be
soon over.
Nokia declined to comment on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Chyen Yee Lee; Editing by Erica
Billingham)