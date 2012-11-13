By Ritsuko Ando
| HELSINKI
HELSINKI Nov 13 Nokia's new Lumia
smartphones are trickling into the market and early signs
suggest they may sell well enough to give the handset maker more
time in its fight against industry leaders Samsung
and Apple.
But investors shouldn't expect a quick turnaround for the
struggling Finnish cellphone maker, with rival gadgets like mini
tablet computers vying for consumers' attention, analysts said.
"Positive reviews are a great start but as we have seen many
times before these won't deliver strong sales volumes on their
own," said Pete Cunningham, an analyst at research firm Canalys.
Successful sales of the latest Lumia 920 and 820 models are
crucial for Nokia's survival. The former market leader is
burning through cash while it loses share in both high-end
smartphones and cheaper handsets.
FIM Securities analyst Michael Schroder forecast Nokia will
sell 1-3 million of the new models this quarter. It sold 2.9
million older Lumia models in the third quarter, compared to
Apple's sales of around 26.6 million iPhones in the same period.
"In any case the uptake will not be massive," he predicted.
Lumia's sales could serve a verdict on Chief Executive
Stephen Elop's decision in February 2011 to partner with
Microsoft instead of using Google's Android or
continuing to develop Nokia's own operating system.
Investors had feared poor reviews and weak sales could bring
an end to the company's smartphone business early next year.
So far, consumer reviews seem to favour the feel and look of
the new models, which include high-definition cameras and the
latest Microsoft Windows Phone 8 software.
"It (the Lumia 920) is very similar in appearance to the
Lumia 900, but has curved glass, rounded edges, and curved back
so it feels great in your hand. It is a dense device, but if you
look at all the pros and cons the heft is worth it," said a
reviewer for tech website ZDNet.
That's an improvement from the market's reaction when the
new model was first unveiled. The shares slumped 13 percent that
day with investors citing a lack of a "wow" factor.
MAKE OR BREAK
Nokia is taking a gradual approach to launching the phones,
and availability is expected to vary by market for the next few
weeks, compared with Apple's iPhone models which usually go on
sale on the same day to global fanfare.
"While we are very impressed with the hardware features of
the Lumia 920 and the improved software functionality of Windows
Phone 8, we believe a focused launch to drive steady sales
growth is necessary," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael
Walkley.
In Canada, one of the earliest launch markets, carrier
Rogers Communications has trained its sales staff more
to sell the latest Lumias than the previous models, said John
Boynton, Rogers' executive vice president of marketing.
He predicted the phones would be popular with first-time
smartphone users, thanks to homescreens with tile-like icons
designed to help users navigate applications and functions.
"They're a little nervous at some of the more complex
smartphones that are out there," he said. "The tile format is a
really, really simplified way for people to get comfortable
using smartphones."
In France, retail staff have become more confident in
explaining Windows Phones to their customers, according to
Laurent Lame, devices marketing chief at SFR which is the
country's second-biggest mobile operator.
"They know the product better after six months of good sales
of the Lumia 610," Lame said, adding he was now more optimistic
about the Nokia-Microsoft partnership. "For once, with Windows
8, we are not starting from zero."
Telefonica Deutschland Chief Executive Rene
Schuster said he was "very, very pleased" with the early
progress of Lumia sales.
Some retailers were more cautious, however, and in some
cities there were no demonstration models for customers to test.
A salesman in an O2 store at the Zeil, Frankfurt's busiest
shopping area, said the store could take orders for the phone
but could not show it. Demand was "okay, but not huge," he said.
Analysts also expect tough competition during the
pre-Christmas shopping season from the likes of Samsung's Galaxy
S III and Apple's iPhone 5. Taiwan's HTC has also
introduced smartphones running Windows Phone 8 software.
Other rival gadgets include Apple's iPad mini as well as
cheaper tablets from Google and Amazon.
The stakes could not be higher for Nokia's Elop, who said in
February 2011 the company's transition would take two years.
"This is absolutely a make-or-break phone for the Windows
Phone strategy," FIM Securities' Schroder said. "If it fails,
they have to take a whole new course."
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto, Leila
Abboud in Paris, Harro Ten Wolde in Frankfurt and Tarmo Virki in
Helsinki; Editing by Mark Potter)