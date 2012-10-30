HELSINKI Oct 30 Finnish phone maker Nokia
said its new Lumia smartphones, key to the company's
hopes for recovery, will begin to appear in some European
markets this week.
Nokia late on Monday said its high-end Lumia 820 and 920
phones, which will run on Microsoft's Windows Phone 8
software, will this week reach first operators and retail
outlets in France and Britain and later in Russia and Germany as
well as other select markets.
In the United States, AT&T will start selling the
devices in early November. Verizon Wireless will begin
selling Lumia 822 and T-Mobile will offer Lumia 810, Nokia said.