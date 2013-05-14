BRIEF-Ico Group Ltd says Yong Man Kin resigned as Executive Director and Chairman
* Change Of Executive Director, Chairman Of The Board, Authorized Representative, Process Agent And Member Of The Nomination Committee
HELSINKI May 14 Nokia unveiled a metal version of its Lumia smartphone on Tuesday, striving to catch up with Samsung and Apple Inc in the lucrative handset market.
The Lumia 925 is the latest version in Nokia's range of smartphones using Windows Phone software, with its metal body setting it apart from earlier models.
On Friday, Nokia unveiled the Lumia 928 for the U.S. market, priced at $99 after a rebate and a two-year deal with Verizon Wireless . (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Unit Vetrya Asia Pacific signs agreement with Sedania Innovator Bhd
* Publishing group formed by last year's merger of Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso and Itedi will be called Gedi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)