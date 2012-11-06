SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 AT&T said it will begin selling phone maker Nokia's high-end Lumia smartphones, on which the Finnish company's turnaround rests, starting at $50.

The Nokia Lumia 820 starts at $49.99 with a two-year wireless contract from AT&T while the flagship Lumia 920 phones start at $99.99 with the same contract terms.

Nokia's fortunes hinge on the Lumia 820 and 920 models, which run on Microsoft's new Windows Phone 8 software.

The phones, which come in vivid colors and have high-resolution cameras, are also the flagship devices that Microsoft is banking on to become a strong challenger to Apple Inc's iPhone and all the smartphones based on Google Inc's Android software.

AT&T is also offering a free wireless charging plate with the purchase of the Lumia 920. The phone, which are available beginning Nov. 9, can be pre-ordered starting Wednesday.