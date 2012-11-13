By Jonathan Weber
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 13 Nokia
introduced a mapping application for the iPhone and other
platforms on Tuesday and rebranded its geo-location services
under the Here.com umbrella as it sought to exploit a bright
spot in its product mix.
Nokia also said it was partnering with Mozilla, maker of the
Firefox web browser, and will acquire a Bay Area start-up called
Earthmine to provide 3-D street views for its maps.
The new IPhone app, created in the HTML 5 language that
works on many different types of computing platform, is a clear
effort to capitalize on the much-publicized weaknesses of Apple
Inc's new mapping product.
Michael Halbherr, Nokia's executive vice president for
location and commerce services, joked at a San Francisco launch
event that the iPhone app was created "on the off chance that
there are some iPhone users who want a different map."
Nokia executives stressed the advent of "computational
mapping" that would allow users to generate a wide range of maps
from the cloud-based Here.com services.
Mapping has emerged as a critical application in the
emerging mobile computing economy.
Nokia's mapping services are seen as a strong point for the
company, even as its market share in the handset business has
plunged in the face of competition from Apple and makers of
Android smartphones.