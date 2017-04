Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop speaks with the media after unveiling a new $99 phone in its mid-range Asha line at a launch in New Delhi May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

HELSINKI Nokia NOK1V.HE said its chief executive, Stephen Elop, will move to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) when the deal to acquire Nokia's handset business is closed.

Nokia board chairman Risto Siilasmaa will take over CEO duties while the Finnish firm is looking for a new CEO.

Elop was hired as Nokia CEO in 2010 from Microsoft.

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Matt Driskill)