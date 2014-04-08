HELSINKI, April 8 Nokia has received
approval from Chinese authorities to sell its mobile phone
business to Microsoft, it said on Tuesday, and added the
companies expect the deal to close in April.
Nokia agreed in September to sell the business to Microsoft
in a 5.4 billion euro ($7.4 billion) deal.
"Nokia and Microsoft have now received regulatory approvals
from the People's Republic of China, the European Commission,
the U.S. Department of Justice and numerous other
jurisdictions," Nokia said in a statement.
Nokia shares opened up 2.4 percent at 5.44 euros after the
approval was announced.
($1 = 0.7277 euros)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Pravin Char)