By Ritsuko Ando and Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI Nov 19 Nokia shareholders
approved the 5.4 billion euros ($7.4 billion) sale of the
company's mobile phone business to Microsoft, deciding
the deal's financial benefits outweighed any objections to the
loss of a Finnish national asset.
Investors holding more than 99 percent of Nokia voting
rights supported the deal, according to a final tally at
Tuesday's shareholders meeting in Helsinki. The sale is expected
to close in the first quarter of next year after regulatory
clearances.
Nokia had in September agreed to sell its devices and
services business and license its patents to Microsoft after
failing to recover from a late start in smartphones.
"I think it's a fair price if you think about the situation
right now," said Matti Pirkola, a 58-year-old shareholder as he
arrived for the meeting in Helsinki's Ice Hall arena.
Pirkola had been a Nokia shareholder since the early 1980s,
when he worked for the company for a few years. "I think Nokia
could have chosen another option a few years ago, but now there
are no other alternatives," he said.
The sale is set to boost Nokia's net cash position to nearly
8 billion euros from around 2 billion in the third quarter - a
windfall likely to help it regain investment-grade status from
credit rating agencies and allow it to return cash to
shareholders.
Nokia earlier this year suspended its annual dividend for
the first time in its 148-year recorded history in an attempt to
preserve cash.
Billionaire and activist investor Daniel Loeb said in
October he had taken a position in Nokia and expected a
"meaningful portion of the excess" cash from the Microsoft deal
to be returned to investors.
Without the loss-making handset business, the remaining
company will derive more than 90 percent of its sales from
telecom equipment unit Nokia Services and Networks. It will also
include a navigation software unit and a trove of patents.
FINNISH CORNERSTONE
Since the Microsoft deal was announced, Nokia shares have
doubled, closing at 5.82 euros on Tuesday. They had slumped
spectacularly from a 2000 peak of 65 euros and last year fell as
low as 1.33 euros on worries the mobile phone business would
burn through cash before it could catch up with rivals such as
Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc.
While the shareholder vote showed most believed the
Microsoft deal to be the best option, many of the 5,300
attendees at Tuesday's meeting vented their frustration at
Nokia's management.
The sale of the mobile phones business, Finland's biggest
brand and at one point worth 4 percent of national GDP, came as
a shock to many Finns. The company's success helped to transform
Finland from a backwater economy under the shadow of the Soviet
Union into a high-tech powerhouse.
"Nokia has been one of the cornerstones for Finnish society.
We are losing part of that," said Sirkka-Liisa Vikman, who said
it was her first and likely last attendance at a Nokia
shareholders' meeting.
Risto Siilasmaa, the Nokia board chairman who is acting as
interim CEO, asked shareholders to look to the future, saying
the deal marked a transition for Nokia which has reinvented
itself numerous times, starting out as a paper mill and making
everything from rubber boots to television sets over the years.
"Nokia has faced major changes on several occasions in its
nearly 150 years' history and overcome them," Siilasmaa said.
Nokia phones will become part of Microsoft's efforts to
expand in consumer devices, although some analysts say it will
have a tough time catching leaders Apple and Samsung.
Many shareholders have also been critical of former CEO
Stephen Elop's strategy, particularly his 2011 decision to adopt
Microsoft's Windows Phone software over Nokia's own Symbian or
Google Inc's Android.
TROJAN HORSE
In deciding to drop Symbian, Elop had told employees in an
email that Nokia needed to jump from a "burning platform". But
some critics said Elop was reckless in betting on the untested
Windows Phone system and should have opted for Android, or at
least phased out Symbian more gradually.
As Symbian sales collapsed and Nokia faced competition from
Asian rivals at the lower end of the market, the company's share
of the global handset market fell to around 14 percent in the
third quarter from a peak of 40 percent in 2007.
Elop stood down when he announced the deal with Microsoft,
his former employer. He is due to return to the Redmond,
Washington company when the deal closes, and sources say he is
on a shortlist to replace CEO Steve Ballmer.
Some Finnish tabloids have called Elop a "Trojan horse,"
criticising his 18.8 million euro leaving payment.
Olavi Savola, a 74-year-old shareholder who had owned Nokia
shares for around 15 years, said he was voting in favour of the
deal but was still critical of Elop. "When the Canadian came, I
knew it that he would take it along with him," he said.
Some shareholders were sympathetic to Elop, saying there
were few good options by the time he was hired in late 2010. And
many say Nokia, once undisputed leader in the global handset
industry, grew complacent and failed to realise the market's
transformation following Apple's launch of the iPhone.
"I know there are other opinions in Finland, but I think he
did a good job," said shareholder Pirkola.
