By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, March 24 Nokia does not
expect to close the sale of its phone business to Microsoft
until April as talks with Asian regulators drag on, it
said on Monday, fuelling speculation it may have to make
technology patent concessions to get the deal done.
After selling its loss-making handset business, Nokia -
which expected the deal to close this month - will derive more
than 90 percent of sales from its telecom network unit, but its
patent portfolio is seen as a promising source of future growth.
As a phone maker, Nokia has paid rivals for the use of their
licences as well as charging for its own. A newly restructured
Nokia would be freer to push up those fees, analysts say.
Expected future revenue from patents make up as much as half
Nokia's roughly 20-billion-euro market capitalisation, they say.
Google and Samsung Electronics have
asked Chinese regulators to ensure the 5.4 billion euro ($7.4
billion) deal between Microsoft and Nokia would not lead to
higher licensing fees, according to media reports.
"(The delay) is a bad sign. They have been discussing with
authorities for quite a while already, and they still need more
time," Nordea Markets analyst Sami Sarkamies said.
"The biggest risk is in the upside of their patents. It
looks like Nokia will have to make bigger concessions to push
the deal through," he said.
Nokia shares fell 0.7 percent to 5.24 euros by 1215 GMT.
The Finnish firm said both companies remain committed to the
deal, and Microsoft said it expects it to close next month.
"We are nearing the final stages of our global regulatory
approval process," Brad Smith, Microsoft's general counsel, said
on the company's website. "Currently we are awaiting approval
confirmation in the final markets."
Nokia also reiterated that its tax disputes in India would
not have an impact on the deal schedule.
Indian authorities hit the company with a new $414 million
tax claim last week, following a Supreme Court decision ordering
Nokia to give a $571 million guarantee before transferring its
Chennai factory to Microsoft.
Pohjola Markets analyst Hannu Rauhala said Nokia and
Microsoft had several options on how to deal with the tax issues
while the antitrust problem was essentially out of their hands.
"There is always the risk of further postponements (in deal
closure). Based on the information they have given today, it
can't be ruled out," he said.
The time needed to close the deal, announced last September,
is not exceptional for Microsoft, which took five months to
complete its purchase of online chat company Skype in 2011.
Nokia and Microsoft have already received approvals from the
European Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice.
Rauhala said that delays to the deal could also push forward
Nokia's strategy update. Nokia had been expected to name a new
chief executive and outline its new strategy after the deal.
Along with its network unit and patents, future Nokia also
includes its navigation software business HERE.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
