By Tarmo Virki and Sinead Carew
HELSINKI/NEW YORK, Sept 5 Nokia and
Microsoft Corp will take the wraps off the struggling
European company's most powerful smartphone on Wednesday, in
what may be their last major shot at winning back a market lost
to Apple, Samsung and Google.
The world's largest software maker and the Finnish company
that once dominated the cellphone market will showcase the
device in New York on Wednesday morning and demo it for industry
insiders about the same time in Helsinki.
Microsoft and Nokia hope the new Lumia will become a potent
weapon in an escalating global mobile industry war.
Google's Motorola Mobility intends to show off its latest
smartphone on Wednesday, Amazon.com Inc will unwrap new
Kindle Fire tablets the day after, and Apple is expected to
unveil the latest version of its seminal iPhone on Sept. 12.
Samsung Electronics says it will sell its own Windows phone as
early as next month.
The Lumia 920 and smaller Lumia 820 will run on the latest
Windows Phone operating software, which Microsoft hopes will
rival Apple's iOS and Google's Android to become a third mobile
platform. If the new phones do not appeal to consumers, it could
spell the end for loss-making Nokia and deal a serious blow to
Microsoft's attempts to regain its footing in the market.
Leaked pictures of the two models show a similar look to
Nokia's previous Windows phones, but analysts say these alone
will not be enough to turn the corner.
"There have to be more devices, and their features have to
stand out more. There has to be a 'wow' device," said Hannu
Rauhala, analyst at Pohjola Bank, who cut his recommendation on
Nokia's shares to "reduce" on Tuesday.
The stakes are high for both Nokia and Microsoft.
The Finnish handset maker has logged more than 3 billion
euros ($3.8 billion) in operating losses in the past 18 months,
forcing it to cut 10,000 jobs and pursue asset sales.
Its share of the global smartphone market has plunged to
less than 10 percent from 50 percent during its heyday, before
the iPhone was launched in 2007.
Windows phones have only captured 3.7 percent of the global
smartphone market, according to Strategy Analytics. Android
phones have 68 percent, while Apple has 17 percent.
For Microsoft, successful Lumia sales could convince more
handset makers and carriers to support its Windows Phone 8
software, which promises faster performance and a customizable
start screen.
Last week Samsung became the first to announce a smartphone
running Windows Phone 8, at the IFA trade show in Berlin. But it
was not able to provide the model to visitors at the show.
ECOSYSTEM WARRIORS
Apple's first iPhone revolutionized the mobile industry,
popularizing the model of a third-party developer "ecosystem,"
today considered pivotal to the success of any operating system.
Part of the reason for the limited success of Windows phones
is that they support only 100,000 or so apps, compared with
about 500,000 or more for Android or iPhones.
There is also the interconnection between apps and content,
typified by Apple's iTunes and iCloud, which share content
across devices, that acts as a powerful disincentive to switch
between vendors.
"Much has been made of Windows Phone emerging as 'the third
ecosystem' in mobile. This is a huge task in itself, but Apple's
and Google's entrenched positions where consumers have already
invested heavily in apps and content makes switching platforms
less attractive," said Ben Wood from mobile sector research firm
CCS Insight.
The new phone software is similar to the Windows 8 desktop
and tablet software to be released on Oct. 26, making it easier
for developers to write apps for both, and Microsoft hopes this
will boost the platform's popularity.
But the Windows operating system is by no means universally
popular in the PC market, so consumers will not necessarily come
to the mobile phone equivalent with unalloyed goodwill.
"Consumer perceptions of the Windows brand have been shaped
by PC usage. Although Windows 8 will help, there is still plenty
of work required to overcome historical prejudices in the
transition to mobile," said Wood.
The new Lumias could, however, benefit from the continuing
decline in Research In Motion Ltd's BlackBerry,
and also from a recent legal blow to the Android operating
system.
A California jury decided last month that some of Samsung's
hot-selling Android smartphones copied features of the iPhone,
which may result in import bans and drive handset makers to put
more resources into making Windows-based phones.
But for Nokia and Microsoft to exploit that window of
opportunity, it must first find favour with consumers, who so
far have shown little enthusiasm for smartphones with Windows
software.