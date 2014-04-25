HELSINKI, April 25 Nokia on Friday
said the sale of its once-dominant handset business to Microsoft
has been closed after the companies agreed to leave two
factories in India and Korea out of the deal.
The company said that it now expected the final sales price
to rise slightly above the previously announced 5.44 billion
euros ($7.52 billion).
Nokia said that due to an ongoing tax dispute with Indian
authorities, it would operate the Chennai factory as a contract
manufacturing unit for Microsoft.
It also said it will close a plant in Masan, Korea, which
about 200 staff.
Nokia added its board of directors was due to meet early
next week in relation to the company's strategy assesment.
A media report earlier on Friday said Nokia would outline
its new strategy on Tuesday along with its first-quarter
results, and that it would also nominate Rajeev Suri, the head
of NSN, as the new group CEO.
($1 = 0.7236 Euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)