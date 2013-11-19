HELSINKI Nov 19 Nokia shareholders
were set to approve the sale of the company's mobile phone
business to Microsoft on Tuesday, deciding the deal's
financial benefits outweighed objections by a minority of
investors upset by the sale of a Finnish national asset.
More than 99 percent of shareholders registered in advance
of the meeting in Helsinki, accounting for 45 percent of the
total shares, approved the sale. The deal is expected to close
in the first quarter of next year after regulatory approval.
Nokia in September agreed to sell its devices and services
business and license its patents to Microsoft for 5.44 billion
euros ($7.36 billion) after failing to recover from a late start
in smartphones.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by
David Goodman)