Aug 10 Nokia is
hiring software experts, testing new products and seeking sales
partners as it plots its return to the mobile phone and consumer
tech arena it abandoned with the sale of its handset business.
Once the world's biggest maker of mobile phones, the Finnish
firm was wrongfooted by the rise of smartphones and eclipsed by
Apple and Samsung. It sold its handset
business to Microsoft in late 2013 and has since
focused squarely on making telecoms network equipment.
Now Nokia boss Rajeev Suri is planning a comeback. He must
wait until late 2016 before he can consider re-entering the
handset business - after a non-compete deal with Microsoft
expires - but preparations are underway.
The company has already dipped its toe into the consumer
market; it has launched an Android tablet, the N1, which went on
sale in January in China and days ago unveiled a
"virtual-reality camera" - heralding it as the "rebirth of
Nokia".
It has also launched an Android app called Z Launcher, which
organises content on smartphones.
Meanwhile its technologies division has advertised on
LinkedIn dozens of jobs in California, many in product
development, including Android engineers specialising in the
operating software Nokia mobile devices will use.
Nokia had also planned to lay off about 70 people at the
division, according to a May announcement, but a company source
told Reuters that the figure had since been halved.
PATENT TROVE
Nokia itself is not giving much away about its preparations,
beyond saying some staff at the 600-strong technologies division
are working on designs for new consumer products, including
phones, as well as in digital video and health.
But it will not be easy to claw its way back to relevance in
the fast-changing, competitive mobile business where Apple
has been scooping up nearly 90 percent of industry
profits, nor for it to carve out a place in electronics.
One ace Nokia that holds is ownership of one of the mobile
industry's biggest troves of intellectual property, including
patents it retained after selling its handset business. It does
not want to waste such resources, built up with tens of billions
of euros of investment over the past two decades.
It will also get an injection of talent when it completes
the 15.6-billion-euro ($17 billion) acquisition of
Alcatel-Lucent, announced in April, in the form of Bell Labs - a
U.S. research centre whose scientists have won eight Nobel
prizes.
It says it will not repeat the mistakes of the past of
missing technology trends, being saddled with high costs, and
reacting too slowly to changing consumer tastes.
To blunt such risks, it is seeking partners for
"brand-licensing" deals whereby Nokia will design new phones,
bearing its brand, but - in exchange for royalties - will then
allow other firms to mass-manufacture, market and sell the
devices.
This is stark contrast to its previous handset business
which in its heyday manufactured more phones than any other
company in the world and employed tens of thousands.
Suri said last month that Nokia aimed to re-enter the mobile
phone business, but only through such licensing agreements. It
will not fall back on the "traditional" methods, said the CEO,
who took the helm last May and has turned it into a slimmed
down, more profitable company. He sold off its mapping business
a week ago.
Such brand-licensing deals - as Nokia has struck for the N1
tablet - are less profitable than manufacturing and selling its
own products, but also less risky. They can add a tidy sum of
revenue for little investment for the company, which generates
the bulk of income from selling telecoms network equipment to
operators like Vodafone and T-Mobile.
"They want to be innovative and seen as a company with
long-term vision in the (tech) industry and having a foot in
devices plays into this impression, even if it's not bringing
massive revenue at the outset," said Gartner analyst Sylvain
Fabre.
NEWCOMERS
Brand-licensing models are not new in the industry; European
companies like Philips and Alcatel have made money from
consumer electronics by licensing out their brand after
capitulating to Asian competitors more than a decade ago.
But given the crop of newcomers like China's Xiaomi and
India's Micromax, it may not be possible for Nokia to reproduce
even the minor successes that Philips and Alcatel were able to
achieve by renting out their brand.
With advances in contract manufacturing and standardisation
of software, components and features like touch-screens, it is
also easier than ever for companies to outsource everything to
produce lookalike phones.
"We only see this competitive pressure intensifying in
coming years," said CCS Insight mobile analyst Ben Wood.
"Barriers to entry in the handset market are lower than ever and
almost anyone can enter the smartphone market.
The strength of the Nokia brand - crucial to the success of
such licensing deals - is also open to debate.
The company says its brand is recognised by four billion
people. But, after being consistently ranked as one of the
world's top-five brands in the decade up to 2009 according to
market researcher Interbrand, it has since nose-dived and now
looks set to disappear from top 100 lists.
"A brand is quickly forgotten if it is absent from the
consumer business," said former Nokia executive Anssi Vanjoki, a
professor at Finland's Lappeenranta University of Technology.
"The brand will not help much if the product is similar to
what is already being sold out there. But if there is something
new and interesting to it, the old heritage may be helpful."
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
