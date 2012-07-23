HELSINKI, July 23 Struggling mobile phone maker Nokia said the credit rating downgrade by Moody's earlier on Monday would have a limited impact, adding the company will continue to cut costs and protect its finances.

"While we are disappointed with Moody's decision, its impact on the company is limited," Nokia's Chief Financial Officer Timo Ihamuotila said in a statement after Moody's said it downgraded Nokia's debt rating to Ba3 from Ba1.

Nokia said its financial position remained strong with a net cash balance of 4.2 billion euros ($5.1 billion) at the end of June. It also said it had access to additional liquidity through a revolving credit facility of 1.5 billion euros available through March 2016. ($1 = 0.8219 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)