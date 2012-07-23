HELSINKI, July 23 Struggling mobile phone maker
Nokia said the credit rating downgrade by Moody's
earlier on Monday would have a limited impact, adding the
company will continue to cut costs and protect its finances.
"While we are disappointed with Moody's decision, its impact
on the company is limited," Nokia's Chief Financial Officer Timo
Ihamuotila said in a statement after Moody's said it downgraded
Nokia's debt rating to Ba3 from Ba1.
Nokia said its financial position remained strong with a net
cash balance of 4.2 billion euros ($5.1 billion) at the end of
June. It also said it had access to additional liquidity through
a revolving credit facility of 1.5 billion euros available
through March 2016.
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)