HELSINKI, April 16 Moody's cut its rating on
Nokia to one notch above junk on Monday, prompting
the Finnish mobile phone company to defend its cash position and
cost-cutting plans.
"Nokia will continue to increase its focus on lowering the
company's cost structure, improving cash flow and maintaining a
strong financial position," Nokia CFO Timo Ihamuotila said in a
statement after Moody's cut its long-term credit rating to Baa3.
Nokia, which warned last week of losses for the first and
second quarters, said it had gross cash balances of 9.8 billion
euros ($12.8 billion) and a net cash position of 4.9 billion
euros as of March 31.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)