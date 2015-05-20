HELSINKI May 20 Sebastian Nystrom, the head of
new products and brand-licensing at Nokia's
Technologies unit, will leave the company to take a new role at
Finnish retailer S Group, the firms said on Wednesday.
Nokia is currently looking into returning to the smartphones
business by brand-licensing.
The Finnish company sold its once-dominant phone business to
Microsoft last year, but just months after that it
launched a brand-licensed tablet computer -- produced,
distributed and marketed under license by Taiwan's Foxconn
-- with an intention to follow up with more devices.
However, Nokia, which is now focused on telecom network
equipment industry, has agreed with Microsoft that it will not
enter the mobile phone business before 2016.
Cooperative S Group, which controls more than 45 percent of
Finland's grocery sales, said Nystrom will start as the head of
its strategy in October. Nokia added Nystrom's departure was due
to personal reasons.
