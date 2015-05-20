HELSINKI May 20 Sebastian Nystrom, the head of new products and brand-licensing at Nokia's Technologies unit, will leave the company to take a new role at Finnish retailer S Group, the firms said on Wednesday.

Nokia is currently looking into returning to the smartphones business by brand-licensing.

The Finnish company sold its once-dominant phone business to Microsoft last year, but just months after that it launched a brand-licensed tablet computer -- produced, distributed and marketed under license by Taiwan's Foxconn -- with an intention to follow up with more devices.

However, Nokia, which is now focused on telecom network equipment industry, has agreed with Microsoft that it will not enter the mobile phone business before 2016.

Cooperative S Group, which controls more than 45 percent of Finland's grocery sales, said Nystrom will start as the head of its strategy in October. Nokia added Nystrom's departure was due to personal reasons. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Louise Heavens)