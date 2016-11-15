BRIEF-Rosehill Resources posts qtrly total revenues of $19.4 mln
* Rosehill Resources Inc - Qtrly total revenues $19.4 million versus $4.8 million
HELSINKI Nov 15 Nokia said on Tuesday it expects its primary addressable network equipment market to fall around 2 percent next year.
The Finnish company said in a statement it expects the operating margin for its networks business to be in a range of 8 to 10 percent in 2017, and sales to decline in line with the market.
For this year, the company has forecast a networks profit margin of 7 to 9 percent.
Nokia added that it targets to propose a dividend 0.17 euros per share for 2016, up from 0.16 from 2015. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
WASHINGTON, May 15 Cyber security researchers have found technical clues they said could link North Korea with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 machines in 150 countries since Friday.