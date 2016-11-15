HELSINKI Nov 15 Nokia said on Tuesday it expects its primary addressable network equipment market to fall around 2 percent next year.

The Finnish company said in a statement it expects the operating margin for its networks business to be in a range of 8 to 10 percent in 2017, and sales to decline in line with the market.

For this year, the company has forecast a networks profit margin of 7 to 9 percent.

Nokia added that it targets to propose a dividend 0.17 euros per share for 2016, up from 0.16 from 2015. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)