HELSINKI, June 13 Finnish mobile phone maker
Nokia has plans to make an announcement on July 11,
according to a press invitation sent out on Thursday and amidst
widespread speculation in online media that it is about to
launch a new flagship camera phone.
An e-mailed press invitation to the event in New York
featured the phrase "ZOOM. REINVENTED". Technology blogs and
websites have recently published pictures online purporting to
show the new phone with a 41-megapixel photographic sensor.
Nokia has launched a succession of new phones in various
price segments over the past month after first-quarter results
showed a surprisingly steep drop in lower-end handset sales.
The company declined to comment further on its press
invitation.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Greg Mahlich)