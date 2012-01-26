HELSINKI Jan 26 Nokia Siemens Networks has signed a 1.3 billion euro ($1.69 billion) credit facility, Nokia's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Nokia Siemens Networks raised the money from a group of 14 European and U.S. banks as it looks to restructure the business and pay costs of a big redundancy programme, a source close to the deal told Reuters earlier this week.

NSN was originally seeking to raise 1.5 billion euros, but had to settle for a smaller amount due to market turmoil.

($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Reporting By Tarmo Virki)