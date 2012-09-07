Sept 7 Nokia will start selling the Lumia 920, its new flagship smartphone using Microsoft's Windows software, in November in European countries, sources at telecom operators told Reuters on Friday.

Nokia did not disclose the price or roll-out dates of the Lumia 920 and smaller Lumia 820 models - which are seen crucial for its turnaround efforts - when it unveiled the models earlier this week.

An executive at an eastern European operator said he would start sales of the Lumia 920 in the second half of November, adding larger countries would receive the model earlier that month.

A source at a Nordic operator said sales at his carrier would start in mid to late November.

A Nokia spokesman declined to comment on Friday on when sales would start.