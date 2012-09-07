* Lumia 920 available across Europe in November - operators
* Seen priced around same level as Samsung's Galaxy S3
* Seen going on sale in U.S. around the same time as Europe
By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI, Sept 7 Nokia will start
selling its new smartphone, potentially its last chance to break
into the most profitable part of the mobile phone market and
secure its future, in November, sources at European telecoms
operators said on Friday.
The Lumia 920, which uses Microsoft's Windows
software, is Nokia's bid to catch up with Apple's
iPhone and a string of popular phones using Google's
Android software, like Samsung's Galaxy models.
The new phone, which with its rounded edges and colourful
covers look similar to its predecessors, was unveiled on
Wednesday and drew a thumbs down from many analysts, who felt it
lacked the "wow" factor to make big inroads against rivals.
They were also unsettled by Nokia's refusal to say when the
phone, and the smaller Lumia 820 models, would go on sale, or to
give details on the price and operator partners.
Once the world's biggest mobile phone maker, Nokia fell
behind rivals in the fast-growing smartphone market and has
struggled to catch up, racking up more than 3 billion euros in
operating losses in the last 18 months and forcing it to cut
10,000 jobs, as well as sell assets.
By going on sale in November, the Lumia 920 will hit stores
in time for the key holiday sales season. It will be priced
similar to Samsung's flagship Galaxy S3, operators in several
countries said. The Galaxy S3 sells for around 580 euros.
But the phone will probably land more than a month after
Apple's new iPhone and will face stiff competition from Samsung,
which last week unveiled the world's first smartphone with the
Windows Phone 8 software that the Lumia 920 will use, as well as
new models from HTC and Google's Motorola.
An executive at an eastern European telecoms operator said
he would start selling the Lumia 920, which features a
high-quality camera and touch screen that can be used with
gloves, in the second half of November, adding larger countries
would receive the model earlier that month.
"The problem is that Nokia has temporarily destroyed the
market for its own phones. Nobody will buy the old Windows phone
and until the new Lumia comes, the market is absolutely dead,"
the executive said, declining to be named because he was not
authorised to speak to the media on the subject.
Industry sources said on Thursday that Nokia had cut the
prices of its older smartphones in a bid to boost demand until
its new phones reach the market.
Analysts expect the Finnish firm to lose another 700 million
euros in the July-September quarter and to sell around 3.6
million Windows phones, down from last quarter.
In comparison, Samsung sold more than 20 million Galaxy S3
smartphones in just 100 days.
Samsung has become the world's biggest smartphone maker as
Nokia's share of the market has plunged to less than 10 percent
from 50 percent during its heyday before the iPhone was launched
in 2007.
The Lumia 920 is expected to go on sale in the United States
around the same time as in Europe.
A Nokia spokesman declined to comment.
DIFFERENT VIEWS
While some operators and retailers said they would focus on
the new iPhone and rival models, others were more positive.
"It looks really good, they chose to differentiate with the
design and appearance, which are very important to people. The
camera technology is very interesting," said Sami Aavikko from
DNA Finland, the third-largest carrier in Nokia's home market.
Ernest Quingles, managing director for Italian distributor
Tech Data, said he expects the new Nokia devices to be
successful, but questioned whether Windows Phone can attract as
much interest from developers as Android and the iPhone.
"What we need to check still now is how Microsoft and Nokia
will be able to develop the apps part," he said.
Part of the reason for the limited success of Windows phones
so far is that they support only 100,000 or so apps, compared
with about 500,000 or more for Android or iPhones.
Apple's and Google's entrenched positions mean consumers
have invested heavily in apps and content with them, and that
could discourage switching to a new mobile system.
Nokia's volatile shares were 3.5 percent higher at 2 euros
by 1415 GMT in a firmer European market.