HELSINKI, July 31 Finland's Nokia said on Thursday it had agreed to buy part of Panasonic's network business to boost its operations in Japan.

Nokia in a statement said the deal covers Panasonic's mobile phone wireless base station system business for operators as well as related wireless equipment system business.

It did not disclose the value of the deal which is expected to close at the start of next year. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)