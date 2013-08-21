HELSINKI/NEW YORK Aug 21 Nokia plans to unveil
new, large-screen mobile handsets next month to revamp its Lumia
smartphone lineup and challenge rival Samsung's
dominance in increasingly popular phablet devices, sources said.
Nokia has developed more than one new model and is due to
announce them at an event in New York in late September, said
the sources familiar with the plan.
The sources would not elaborate on details such as
specifications and price but said the new models will include a
phablet, a common name for smartphones with screens over 5
inches. Technology blogs have also said that Nokia plans to
launch a tablet device.
Nokia officials were not immediately available for comment.
A phablet would be the latest addition to Nokia's range of
Lumia smartphones which use Microsoft's Windows Phone
software.
The move comes as the Finnish mobile phone company, which
has fallen behind Samsung and Apple in smartphones, has
stepped up its pace of product launches in the past year in a
bid to stem a decline in sales.