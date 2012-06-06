A corporate logo is displayed at the Nokia flagship store in Helsinki September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

HELSINKI Struggling mobile phone firm Nokia NOK1V.HE unveiled on Wednesday its first three basic phone models with large touch screens, filling a gap in its suite of products.

Consumer demand for such devices has been rising fast especially in emerging markets. Last year 105 million low-end touch screen handsets were sold globally, according to Strategy Analytics.

Nokia said its Asha 305 model would go on sale this month for 63 euros, excluding subsidies and taxes. The Asha 306 and Asha 311 models will go on sale next quarter for 68 euros and 92 euros, respectively.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Mark Potter)