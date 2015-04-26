HELSINKI, April 26 Finland's Nokia
denied reports in Chinese media that it planned to return to
manufacturing phones.
"Nokia notes recent news reports claiming the company
communicated an intention to manufacture consumer handsets out
of a R&D facility in China. These reports are false," Nokia said
in a statement posted on its website.
"Nokia reiterates it currently has no plans to manufacture
or sell consumer handsets."
However, Nokia has said it is looking into returning to the
smartphones business by brand-licensing.
Nokia sold its phone business to Microsoft last
year, but just months after that it launched a new
brand-licensed tablet computer, produced under licence by
Taiwan's Foxconn, with an intention to follow up with
more devices.
Nokia has agreed with Microsoft that it will not enter the
mobile phone business before 2016.
"It would be crazy not to look at that opportunity. Of
course we will look at it," Sebastian Nystrom, the head of
products at Nokia's Technologies unit, told Reuters in November.
Nokia this month announced a takeover of France's
Alcatel-Lucent, a bid to boost its mainstay network
equipment business, and also said it could hive off its map
business, which has reportedly drawn interest from carmakers as
well as Facebook and online taxi service Uber.
