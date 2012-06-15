June 15 Struggling Finnish cellphone maker Nokia
faces a long and painful transition to smartphones
powered by Microsoft's Windows software, warned several
analysts, who cut their price targets on the stock after the
company forecast a wider-than-expected quarterly loss in its
phone business.
"Nokia's current profit warning worryingly reflects the
company having to significantly discount its new Microsoft Lumia
products in order for the eco-system to gain any traction with
retailers, operators and consumers," UBS said.
At least ten brokerages, including UBS, slashed their price
targets on Nokia on Friday, after the company said it plans to
cut 10,000 more jobs as it burns through cash and loses market
share to rivals Apple Inc, Google Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co.
Nokia's plan to cut more jobs and reduce operational costs
are a step in the right direction, but the moves may be too
late, said Wedbush Securities analysts, who cut their price
target on the U.S.-listed shares to $2.50 from $3.25.
Nokia is placing its hopes of a turnaround on a new range of
smartphones called Lumia, which use largely untried Microsoft
software, but Lumia sales have been slow. Nokia ditched its own
Symbian operating system and switched to Microsoft last year.
"Due to our expectations for a continued sharp decline in
Symbian smartphone sales...combined with a slow ramp in Windows
smartphone volume...and continued mobile devices pricing
pressure...2012 remains a challenging transitional year for
Nokia," Canaccord Genuity analysts said.
Canaccord Genuity analysts lowered their price target on
Nokia's U.S.-listed shares to $2.70 from $3.50.
Analysts at Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to "neutral"
from "outperform," while those at Nordea Equity Research cut
their rating to "hold" from "buy."
Natixis cut its price target on the stock to 1.5 euros from
2.6 euros while Societe Generale cut its target to 1.6 euros
from 1.8 euros.
For more details on price target and rating changes on
Nokia, please click on
Shares of Nokia, which have fallen more than 50 percent
since the start of the year, were trading up 2 percent at 1.86
euros at 0810 GMT on Friday.